Altrusa of Sidney honors Imagination Library graduates

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney was organized on June 10, 1944. The current Club focuses on literacy, scholarships, and community service in Shelby County and is a 501(c)(3) organization.

“In January, the group hosted their first Little Red Caboose ceremony to honor the kids who had graduated from the Imagination Library program in Shelby County. A big supporter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Altrusa of Sidney received a grant to hold the ceremonies,” said Vice President Christi Thomas.

Her report continues:

Several members of the club attended the District Five Conference in April, hosted by Altrusa of Highland County, and presented the Ruth B. Emmons Award for outstanding newsletter. Named for the Sidney club’s first president, the award is presented annually at the Conference.

The Sidney group hosted the Quad City dinner in April at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Quad City is Altrusa Clubs from Troy, Springfield, Lima, and Sidney and each year a different club hosts a dinner while one of the others is in charge of entertainment and the other two donate $100 to a charity.

The 11th annual Adult Spelling Bee was held at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in May and they subsequently handed out two $1,000 scholarships at their birthday meeting in June.

The club’s fiscal year runs from June to May. The May 2018 meeting saw President Christa Morris “pass the torch” to now President Bev Mintchell. Mintchell’s officers include Vice President Christi Thomas, Secretary Angela Evans, Treasurer Cynthia McRill, and Director Kay Miller. Sidney Foundation Officers are Chair Ollie Anthony, Vice President and Treasurer Christi Thomas, and Secretary Cynthia McRill.

Members hosted a blood drive on July 17 and in October handed out books to the kids attending the downtown kids fall festival.

They also rang the Salvation Army bell at Krogers in December and monthly sponsor a child through Compassion International. In 2018 Kabore Didier from Burkina Faso turned 21, so the group found a 10-year-old girl, Aminata, also from Burkina Faso, to sponsor.

New members initiated in 2018 included Judy DeLong, Lorrie Moniaci and Ann Weiskittel.

The club is looking forward to 2019 when they will host the District Five Conference April 26-28 at the Howard Johnson’s in Lima where member Suzanne Cline will be sworn in as District Governor.

Anyone interested in Altrusa may attend one of their meetings which are held the first Wednesday of each month (except July) at the Amos Memorial Library at 5:30 pm.