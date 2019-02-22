FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced, with several local students making the list.

This includes, Jenna Barlage, of Fort Loramie, Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster, Abigail Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, Rheanna Kies, of Sidney, Stephanie Macke, of Sidney, Kelsey Meyer, of Anna, Christa Puthoff, of Versailles, Maya Watercutter, of Minster, Hallie Whitten, of New Bremen, and Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.