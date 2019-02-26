Lowry named Kiwanis Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Deanna Lowry their February 2019 Teen of the Month.

Lowry is a senior at Jackson Center High School, has a 4.0 GPA, and ranks first in her class.

Lowry is the daughter of Charles and Janelle Lowry, of Anna.

Her academic activities, honors, and awards include Academia as a freshman year, and National Honor Society, of which she is currently president, as a junior and senior. For all years, Lowry has been a member of pep band, marching band, solo and ensemble; and honors band.

As a freshman, Lowry had perfect attendance and received an Academia letter, as well as a Distinguished Student Award. She was “top student” in U.S. History and English 9, received a superior solo rating, and received the rookie band award.

During her sophomore year, Lowry had perfect attendance, was “top student” in Modern World History and English 10, and received a superior solo rating.

During her junior and senior years, Lowry had perfect attendance, was “top student” in World Leaders and Psychology, and received a superior solo rating. She was the recipient of the West Point Leadership Award, the John Phillip Sousa Award, and the Distinguished Student Award.

Lowry’s extra-curricular, community activities, and honors included JV Basketball, cross country, Sidney Civic Band, track, 4-H, and church functions/volunteering.

Lowry has been named Most Valuable Runner in cross country, and received the 4.0 Hustler Award.

During her freshman year, she set a school record in the 4×200 All County Relay and set a 4×200 school record and was state bound. Lowry received the Coaches Award for track her sophomore year, and an award her junior year for All County 4×100 Relay.

Lowry has received the Apprentice Award in 4-H twice and has served as the secretary and treasurer. She received the Grand Champion Broiler Chicken Pen award.

Lowry has also earned Best of Class Rhymed Poetry, and Best Overall Senior Creative Writing.

Deanna plans to attend Bowling Green State University, pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in English.