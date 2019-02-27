As part of National Heart Month in February, the Hearts to Hats Group from First United Methodist Church of Troy recently donated hand-made red hats for newborns in the maternity department at Upper Valley Medical Center. Pictured, from left to right, is Kylie Maus, labor and delivery nurse; Jenny Diets, nurse manager; Pam Sturtz, Hearts to Hats representative; Jane Pierce, advance practice nurse; and Stephanie McCullough, labor and delivery nurse; with baby Grayson Heitkamp, son of Brandy and Eric Heitkamp, of Minster.

