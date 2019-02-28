Area blood donors reach milestones

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie donor Janice Stockman has the busy job of organizing all the food for the three annual St. Michael’s Hall blood drives. Yet she managed to take time for her milestone 200th lifetime donation during the Feb. 19 blood drive.

“I knew it was coming and it worked out perfect,” said Janice. “I’m headed for 300 now.”

Janice is a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, which sponsors the St. Michael’s blood drives along with the Fort Loramie Community Service Club and the Fort Loramie Knights of St. John. Janice has managed the kitchen for eight years. The volunteers make sure donors feel appreciated by serving hot and cold sandwiches, fresh-baked cookies, and ice cream at the July “Country Fun” blood drive

Janice started donating as a teen with her twin brother Jim Hoehne. They would travel to the Dayton Community Blood Center to donate platelets in the early days of the procedure.

“I don’t even remember going to a mobile blood drive,” said Janice. “We would always go downtown.”

Janice’s blood type is O negative, making her a “universal donor” for any patient in need. O negative red cells are in higher demand than platelets, so over the past 10 years she focused on making double red cell donations at St. Michael’s, Houston, Anna, and Sidney blood drives. Her goal is to total six donations per year.

Family tradition and dedication to community are shared inspirations among St. Michael’s donors. Janice’s twin brother Jim has 223 lifetime donations and she is proud to see family members continuing the tradition.

“My grandson will be here,” she said. “I have lots of nieces and nephews that come here, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.”

Anna donor Tim Hoying has also reached a milestone with his 100th lifetime donation, on Feb. 19, at the St. Michael’s Hall blood drive.

Tim averages six whole blood donations per year. He drew closer to his goal with six donations in 2018 at St. Michael’s, Anna, and St. Remy’s blood drives. He reached his milestone with his first donation of 2019.

Tim helped St. Michael’s meet 100 percent of its collection goal with a total of 281 donors.