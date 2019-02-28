New Bremen Council talks fire levy renewal

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Village Council agreed to a second reading of an ordinance which would begin the first step to renew the two-mil Fire and EMS tax levy during its regular meeting on Monday.

Once approved, the ordinance would allow the village to request the Auglaize County Auditor to set the amount of taxes to be gained from renewal of the two-mil levy. Once the tax rate is determined, the village would place the renewal on the November ballot.

In other action, the council had a first reading of an ordinance to begin engineering plans for a new electrical substation. The substation is needed to accommodate the increased electrical demand from the new 500,000-square-foot Crown Equipment addition to be built.

Mayor Jeff Pape asked whether it was necessary to put the project out for bids, since the same contractor, GBD, had worked on the other two substations.

Cost of the new substation is estimated to be around $400,000, based on the cost of the two other substations. Village Solicitor Jason This will check the records of the first two projects.

Also, council approved a first reading of a resolution to pay the village share of the upcoming Woehrmeyer Ditch project. The amount is not to exceed $4,000.

Additionally, council approved transferring $18,705 from the Permissive Tax Fund to the general fund to pay Shinn Brothers the final bill of $63,405 for the Front Eastmoor Reconstruction Project. The project was completed in the fall of 2018.

Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to allow golf carts and other lower speed vehicles on village streets.

Third and final readings were approved for ordinances to allow conditional use for office space in a building at 112 N. Main St. and to name the village sledding hill White Mountain.

Council member Jacob Larger said the White Mountain creamery had submitted a written agreement to allow use of the name.

Tabled was a second reading of an ordinance to amend the annual pay of the Fire Chief by $6,000 and the Assistant Fire Chief by $2,000 until the March 5 German Township meeting.

As head of Council Finance Committee, Larger reported in January there was $876,995 in expenses and $1,028,028 in income.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

