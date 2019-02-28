Efficiency Smart, BCAP to provide free LEDs

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers who use the services of Bridges Community Action Partnership can now receive four free LED lightbulbs, thanks to a partnership between Efficiency Smart and the community action agency.

Bridges Community Action Partnership administers the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for Jackson Center residents. Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers who meet the federal HEAP income guidelines are eligible for the free LEDs. Those interested can call Bridges Community Action Partnership at 937-507-9372 for more information.

Replacing incandescent lights with LEDs can help save on electric bills, as LEDs last up to 10 times longer than incandescent lightbulbs and can save you $90 or more in electric costs over their lifetime.

More information about the services and financial incentives available to Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio, or by calling 877-889-3777.