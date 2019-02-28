Pioneer Electric announces 2019 scholarship recipients

PIQUA — Ten area high school seniors have been selected to receive Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2019 scholarships.

The 10 scholars, all children of Pioneer members, were chosen through an application and interview process. Judges for the competition were not Pioneer affiliated.

Thirty-eight applicants from 18 schools throughout Pioneer’s service territory applied for the scholarships.

Winners include: $2,000 — Grantham Tiefenthaler, St. Charles Preparatory School; $1,500 — Zachary Niswonger, Troy; $1,000 — Rachel Sebastian, Bethel; and $500 — Emily Austin, Fort Loramie; Nathan Edelmann, Anna; Daniel Katwyk, Troy; Elizabeth Schipfer, Mechanicsburg; Maria Schmiesing, Lehman Catholic; Ben Schmitmeyer, Anna; and Jaxon Wright, Kenton Ridge.

“Providing college scholarships is just one way we show our commitment to community,” said Nanci McMaken, Pioneer’s vice president and chief communications officer. “We are proud to support young people in our area.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.