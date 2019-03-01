Discovery Riders Inc. seeking volunteers

BELLEFONTAINE — Discovery Riders Inc. is holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training session on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., at 1797 State Route 47 East, Bellefontaine.

Volunteers are needed to help students with disabilities learn to ride horses. Through this activity, the riders benefit physically, cognitively, and emotionally from the movement of the horse and the interactive environment. Volunteers have a special impact for these students as they assist the students in learning to ride and complete activities.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Sarah Potts at Discovery Riders, at 937-935-6545, or email info@discoveryriders.org.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.discoveryriders.org.