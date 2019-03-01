Fort Rowdy Gathering art contest now open

COVINGTON — The 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering art contest is now open. The artwork will be done into a woodburning for the 2019 Gathering auction, and in printed materials. The winner will receive recognition at the Gathering and in local newspapers, and a limited edition “golden” medallion. This will be the 27th Gathering.

There is no cost to enter.

The rules are as follows:

• The artwork must be period correct, representative of the late 1700s and early 1800s (pre-Civil War).

• Drawings should be pen & ink. Pencil is acceptable if lines are dark and crisp.

• Drawings should be 5 x 7 or 8 x 10 size.

• All artwork submitted becomes the property of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

• Artwork must be received no later than March 31st, 2019.

Mail entries, flat, to Ft. Rowdy Gathering/Artwork, P.O. Box 23, Covington, Ohio 45318, or text Johanna McGrath, Art Contest chairperson at 937-467-0668, or by email, at jar2jam1116@gmail.com.

Visit www.fortrowdy.org for more information.