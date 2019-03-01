Area students participate in UF theatre production

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the theatre production, “Disney’s Newsies.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, served as light board operator, and Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, performed the role of Nunzio and a member of the ensemble.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, the musical portrays the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

