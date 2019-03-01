Miami County YMCA offers diabetes program

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. The class will be held Tuesday evenings, at 6:30 p.m., beginning March 26, at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St.

Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes eight weeks of educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate.

This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.