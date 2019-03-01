Alvetro Orthodontics to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Alvetro Orthodontics will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Monday, March 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the conference room, 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is asking donors to help sustain the area blood supply against the challenges of weather and illness in late winter and early spring. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors and providing more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives.

The bright green St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt is free when you register to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center or any CBC mobile blood drive. This limited edition t-shirt is an original design and only available from March 4 through March 30.