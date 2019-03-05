JTD Hospital Foundation offers nursing scholarships

ST. MARYS — The Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, in St. Marys, is currently accepting applications for its JTD Hospital Foundation nursing scholarships.

Each year, the foundation gives scholarships to worthy individuals who are interested in pursuing a nursing career. Two $1,000 scholarships will be offered to local residents studying nursing for the 2019-2020 academic years.

Both the JTD Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship and the Landen Phlipot Nursing Scholarship are held by the JTD Hospital Foundation. It is through the support of the community, Grand Lake Health System employees, and the annual Landen’s 5K, that these scholarships are made available to qualified individuals pursuing their educational goals.

To be eligible for either of these scholarships, individuals must be a high school senior, current college student, or adult returning to school, who is a resident of Auglaize or Mercer counties, or a graduate of a high school within those counties.

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and Grand Lake Health System employees are not eligible.

Final applicants will be chosen and must be available for an interview on Saturday, June 8, between 8 a.m. and noon.

Applications must be made online, at https://www.grandlakehealth.org/about-us/foundation/nursing-scholarship-application.html and submitted electronically by April 26, 2019.

For more information, call 419-394-3335, ext. 3567.

The JTD Hospital Foundation is the fundraising arm of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.