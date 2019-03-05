BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the fall term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include Bracy Halker, of Jackson Center, Barb Howerton, of Jackson Center, Kevin Rockwell, of Sidney, and James Stewart, of Sidney.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75, based on 20 semester hours, received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to this list include Joseph Everett, of Sidney, Mindy Langenkamp, of Sidney, and Jenifer Orndorff, of Sidney.

OMP is an accelerated degree-completion program that creates a dynamic, learning community of adults. Students who complete the bachelor’s degree program demonstrate commitment to personal development and professional advancement within the area of organizational management.