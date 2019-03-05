WSU-Lake Campus holds Literacy Drive

CELINA — Wright State University–Lake Campus faculty, staff and students participated in WSU-Lake Campus Annual Literacy Book Drive. This annual event sponsored by the Lake Campus Diversity Committee is a Lake Campus tradition.

The three-week event started on Jan. 22 and continued through Feb. 12, and honors the life and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All donations are from faculty, staff, students, and student organizations.

Over 790 books were donated. Student workers and Lake Campus Diversity Committee members volunteered to count and box the books. The books were also delivered by committee members.

Donated books were delivered to C.A.L.L. Food Pantry, Mercer County Family & Children’s Services, Our Home, and Mercer County Senior Citizens, in Celina, for distribution.

All the donations, as well as the support provided to the book drive, are greatly appreciated by those working within the Diversity Program at the Lake Campus.