Minster Civic Association announces donations

MINSTER — The Minster Civic Association featured a presentation from “Connected by Color,” a foundation established by Ohio State University freshman and Minster High School alum Cricket Wuebker, and Minster High School senior Faith Hagelberger, during its regular monthly meeting at the Wooden Shoe Inn on Feb. 26.

The foundation’s initial objective is to fund the pair’s upcoming mission trip to Haiti, with long-term goals that include the creation of scholarships enabling future Minster High School students to participate in similar trips, and the raising of funds to help install freshwater wells in the Caribbean country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the MCA held and passed a vote to donate $500 to the group. Other donations for the month include $1,500 to the Minster High School Scholarship Fund and $250 to the Crescent Players.

Other reports included a successful Citizen of the Year Dance by Treasurer Tyler Fogt, which raised $822 for the MCA’s future efforts; the highlighting of the village’s resurfacing plans and now-available online bill pay from Village Administrator Don Harrod; and an update on the school district’s calamity day strategy from Superintendent Brenda Boeke.

The March meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 26, and will feature a presentation from Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon, with appearances from several other officials. The location is currently set to be the Wooden Shoe Inn, but could change based on community interest in the event.

Other 2019 Civic Association events include the Historical Walk on June 21 and the golf outing on July 26.

More information is available at www.minstercivic.com and www.facebook.com/MinsterCivic, or by contacting minstercivic@gmail.com.