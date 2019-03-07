Auxiliary announces dates for fish fry

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary announced during its February meeting that donations are now being accepted for its annual Lenten Fish Fry, scheduled for March 15 and 29, and April 5 and 19.

Food donations may include, but are not limited to, desserts, cookies, pies, cakes, pasta, and eggs.

The legion also discussed the quarter auction, which was tentatively set for November 2019.

A Cinco de Mayo/Kentucky Derby party is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., at the legion.

The legion voted to plan to send five girls to the Buckeye Girls State, which is scheduled to take place, Sunday, June 16, to Saturday, June 22.

A request was sent for applications, and a committee was formed to review and accept applications, as well as interview applicants.

The committee includes Cindy Plas, Hilda Siegel, and Natalie Mescher.