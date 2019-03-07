Botkins FFA teams compete in livestock competition

SPRINGFIELD — Three Botkins FFA teams competed in the Wilmington College Aggies’ 61st annual Livestock Judging Contest on March 6 at the Champion Expo Center in Springfield.

The general livestock judging team placed first out of 93 teams. Scoring for the team was Conner Smock, who placed second out of 813 individuals; Maddie Altherr, who placed 11th; Lindsey Okuley, who placed 17th; and Sydney Steinke, who placed 30th.

The dairy judging team placed fifth out of 41 teams. Scoring for the team was Madelyn Topp, who placed 13th out of 249 individuals; Madison Gerstner, who placed 19th; Kinley Topp, who placed 30th; and Brady McCumons, who placed 85th.

The equine judging team placed 15th out of 55 teams. Scoring for the team was Marissa Powell, Meg Russell, Elle Hough and Emma Steinke.