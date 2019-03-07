Auglaize Historical Society to host membership meeting

NEW BREMEN — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host its first quarter membership meeting on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m., at the Lockkeepers House, southwest of the intersection of state Routes 66 and 274, in New Bremen.

Following a brief business meeting, Dante Centuori, the new executive director for the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, will provide an image-filled update on the museum, its current expansion, and his vision for the institution’s future. The event is free and open to the public.

Centuori developed a fascination with space exploration at a very young age, which led to a bachelor’s degree in Astronomy and Physics from Yale University. He brought to the Armstrong Air & Space Museum more than 30 years of experience in designing, training and presenting informal science education programming.

A museum professional, Centuori is skilled in both directing large initiatives and being an on-the-ground facilitator and communicator. As content spokesperson for his organizations over his career, he has made numerous appearances on local media and became a recognized face for credible science communication. His collaborative work with ideastream, Cleveland’s public broadcasting platform, earned several communication industry awards including three regional Emmy Award nominations.

Centuori’s work at Great Lakes Science Center of Cleveland prepared him for his role as executive director at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. There he held positions such as scientist in residence, the director of creative productions, and director of education & outreach.

At GLSC, Centuori played a major role in developing programs and exhibits for NASA Glenn Research Center’s Visitor Center, which relocated to the Science Center in 2010. Over the ensuing years, he acted as program liaison to NASA Glenn, and led the content and subject matter research for two major projects funded by NASA Education grants.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419/738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.