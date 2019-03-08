Marriages/divorces

SIDNEY — The following people filed for marriage licenses in Shelby County during the month of November 2018:

• Joseph Walls, of Sidney, and Mercedes Singletary, of Chipley, Florida; Roy Elder Jr. and Trisha Gadbois, both of Sidney; Mykel Delligatta and Michael Thompson, both of Sidney; Kayla Jonas and Daniel Brulport, both of Sidney; Robert Lyme and Michelle Hale, both of Sidney; Misty Church and Joel Worley, both of Shelby County; Jessica Nielson and Richard Steele, both of Sidney; Christopher Crosby and Stephanie Black, both of Sidney; Erik Shelton Jr. and Kristen Rickert, both of Kettlersville; Wesley Maier and Elizabeth Durnell, both of Sidney; Pamela Wagner, of Sidney, and Timothy Erdy, of West Mansfield; Carlos Lopez Diaz and Virgen Casiano, both of Sidney; Mark Westgerdes and Judith Mosher, both of Sidney; and Troy Rosengarten, of Sidney, and Taylor Woods, of Bremo Bluff, Virginia.

The following people filed for divorce in Shelby County during the month of November 2018:

• Nancy Regula v. Raymond Regula, Alexandra Wisen v. Preston Wisen, Melinda Myers v. William Myers, Melissa Pax v. Roger Pax, Britteny Lucas v. Joseph Lucas, Tara Foster v. Amanda Greene, and Marilyn Russell v. Stevie Russell.

The following people filed for dissolution in Shelby County during the month of November 2018:

• Heather Strunk and Jessy Strunk, Lynn Simon and Paul Simon, Patrick Fullenkamp and Angela Fullenkamp, Cathy Bajwa and Rajbir Bajwa, Victoria Carey and Jody Carey, Jeremy Withrow and Sharon Withrow, Rhoda Minnich and Timothy Minnich, Christopher Vanmeter and Amber Vanmeter, James Cole and Pamela Cole, Eric Schulze and Michelle Schulze, Joseph Ritter and Cheyenne Ritter, and Misty Trombley and Eric Trombley.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

