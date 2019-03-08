Great Strides teams now forming to raise funds for CF

SIDNEY — Teams are now forming for the upcoming Sidney Great Strides 5K Walk for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) scheduled for May 19.

Sidney’s sixth annual event will be held at Custenborder Field at 3 p.m., with check-in at 2 p.m.

Great Strides is the largest national fundraising event for the CF Foundation, with more than 400 walks nationwide. This year marks its 31th year nationally for the event.

Teams are welcomed to register online at http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR?fr_id=7292&pg=entry or at the field on the day of the event. Anyone who wants to join a team or donate to the CFF can do so by visiting the above website. All proceeds go to support CF research.

For additional information, Great Strides Co-Chairs Katrina and Nick Howell can be reached at 937-538-6071.

