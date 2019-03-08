American Legion to host blood drive

SIDNEY — American Legion Post 217 will partner with Community Blood center to host a blood drive Tuesday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 1265 N. Fourth St., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC needs whole blood to sustain the area blood supply and is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. The American Legion Post location provides the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

The bright green St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt is free when you register to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center or any CBC mobile blood drive. This limited edition t-shirt is an original design and only available from March 4 through March 30.