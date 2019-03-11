Village connection

OSGOOD — Please continue to drop off clean plastic lids and caps at the Osgood Post Office There IS A list at the Post Office. This project has been taken over by Osgood resident, Kick Meiring, who is a member of Maria Stein Boy scouts. Kurt is planning for his eagle Scout Project put several park benches around the new playground equipment. These plastic lids/caps must be clean and have no paper on them.

• The Joly 4-H Club, who were collecting the lids have enough for the park benches. On, Sunday, March 17, the club will be working with the Knights of St. John Breakfast in Maria Stein. Using the tips they receive they will put it toward the new Bark benches around Osgood. Serving begins at 8:30 a.m. until !2:30 p.m. It is all-you-can-eat breakfast. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $4.50 for children 7-12 years old. Under 6 eat free.

• Osgood Area Rescue Squad will be sponsoring a dance on April 6 from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Nightfall Band will provide the music. There are also raffle tickets being sold for $1 each or six for $5. You have a chance of 80 some prizes.

• Anyone who wish to donate a Easter Flower in memory of a love one or your family’s name, place you name and donation in an envelope putting it in the collection or drop it off at the Pastoral Office Make sure you also mark which parish St. Nickolas, Osgood or St. Louis North Star.

• The Penance Services at St. Nickolas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star are St. Nickolas CCD Service will be for the students at 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 21, service will be for the Parish at 7 p.m. The following week on Wednesday 27, St. louis Students and on Thursday, March 28, for the Parish at 7 p.m.