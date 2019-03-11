Fort Loramie Historical Society seeking members

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Association (FLHA) is currently accepting new members.

Annual membership dues are $12 per household, and go toward maintaining and upgrading the 166-year-old structure that houses the association’s Wilderness Trail Museum, located at 37 N. Main St., as well as providing educational and genealogical services to the local community.

Membership also includes the receipt of a newsletter filled with up-to-date information on historical association activities and accomplishments.

The FLHA was organized in 1971 to collect historical material and preserve the history of Fort Loramie and the surrounding area for future generations.

The association’s Wilderness Trail Museum, which opened in 1973, now contains an extensive collection of artifacts, historical records, photographs, genealogical material, and many other items that present the history of the area and those who settled it.

Membership meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, at 7:30 p.m., at the museum. The next meeting date is March 21.

For more information about membership, contact Jim Rosengarten at 937-295-3998.