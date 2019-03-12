BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its dean’s, provost’s, and president’s lists for the fall 2018 semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list include Joshua Miller, of Botkins, Olivia Quinter, of Fort Loramie, Kelsey Rossman, of Sidney, and Gavin Wildermuth, of Botkins.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Local student Ayaka Machimura, of Sidney, was named to the provost’s list.

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.7.

Local students named to the president’s list include Camryn Hoehne, of Maplewood, and Racheal Love, of Sidney.

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.