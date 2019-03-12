Anna Endowment Fund awards $13k in grants

ANNA — The Village of Anna Endowment Fund awarded grants totaling $13,340 for the distribution year 2018 to several organizations for improvements or programs within the Village of Anna.

Receiving grants this year are:

• Anna Civic Association for homecoming events

• Anna Band Boosters for director podium

• Anna Historical Society for wheel chair lift

• Anna Rescue Squad for CO detectors

• Rocket Athletic Boosters for Village State Champ signs

• Garden Club for flowers for village

• Village of Anna for Christmas lights

• Anna Library for educational items

Grants were awarded on the basis of the projects’ ability to present a unique and unduplicated opportunity for the village, to support established organizations for special purposes, and to generate matching funds. These awards are intended to encourage more efficient use of resources and promote coordination, cooperation and sharing among organizations, and the elimination of duplicated services; test or demonstrate new approaches and technologies in the solution of important problems within the village; accomplish projects which do not have other sources of support; promote volunteer participation and citizens involvement in community affairs within the village; and strengthen non-profit agencies and institutions by reducing operating cost, increasing public financial support and/or improving internal management.

With the awarding of these grants in 2018, the fund has distributed over $200,000 in funds since its inception in 1995.

The Village of Anna Endowment Fund is a non-profit, charitable organization that has been established as a component of the Troy Foundation. The purpose of the Fund is to enhance the quality of life for the Village of Anna residents through education, charity, and benevolence and to lessen the burden of government.

The fund was established in December of 1995 as a result of a $250,000 donation from the Honda of America Anna Engine Plant. A distribution committee has been established to manage the fund and to distribute the income generated by the fund.

The distribution committee consists of Tina Cathcart, Anna Civic Association; Andy Ziegenbusch, at-large; Rodney Naseman, Anna School Board; Dick Eshleman, Village of Anna; and Jessica Rickert, Anna Rescue Squad.

Persons interested in making donations to the principal of the fund are encouraged to do so by contacting a member of the distribution committee at P.O Box 522, Anna, Ohio 45302.

The fund is a 501(C) (3) organization enabling all donations to be tax deductible.