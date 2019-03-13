Minster Historical Society to host annual program

MINSTER — The Minster Historical Society will host its annual spring meeting and program on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at the Union Hall, at 180 W. Fifth St.

This year’s program focuses on the history of the St. Augustine’s Men’s Choir, which is the second oldest choir in the country.

The program will be presented by speaker and choir historian Jim Cull, and the men’s choir will be performing.

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The Minster Historical Society is also seeking artifacts and information for its next exhibit, titled, “A Walk Through Our Catholic Faith.” This can include identified group First Communion, Solemn Communion and Confirmation photos; wedding photos from couples married at St. Augustine; and any personal stories/memories regarding the church, convent, orphanage, St. Theresa’s School, or rectory.

All items will be returned after the exhibit.

The Minster Historical Society museum is open on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.