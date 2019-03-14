Fort Loramie Council approves new purchases

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council approved the purchase of a vacuum trailer during its March 5 meeting, as well as the purchase of playground equipment and recycling carts and rates.

The purchase of the new vacuum trailer was approved for $61,279, citing the number of underground lines in town and the need to maintain them in the interest of public safety, among other uses.

New, larger recycling carts will be implemented to replace smaller, older bins. Benefits will include less waste being blown from the new cart, which will be gathered weekly, as usual. The change will increase the rate for recycling and garbage collecting by 43 cents per resident per month.

Chad Wray gave a report regarding his meeting with local baseball and softball teams to discuss the use of the village’s baseball diamond and the management of the concession stand. Town employees are tasked with maintaining the diamond and running the concession stand.

The boy’s youth baseball league expressed interest in purchasing batting cages, for which they would pay for everything but concrete for the project. The project would not begin until autumn of this year or spring of next year.

Council also announced Fort Loramie’s fire department will be undergoing an ISO audit.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

