DeGraff-Riverside to host summer alumni banquet

DEGRAFF — The 2019 DeGraff-Riverside Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff, and will honor the 50-year class of 1969, as well as the 25-year class of 1994.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. Attendees are urged to park on the north side of the building.

The evening’s meal will be catered by Vic’s Country Cookin’ and will include a choice of marinated chicken breast or pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and butter, cake, along with iced tea, lemonade, and coffee. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20.50 each or $39 per couple. This year’s banquet cost reflects the additional $2 per person voted in at the 2018 Alumni Banquet for a scholarship to be given to a Riverside senior, which began in 2013.

Attendees are welcome to donate more than $2 and can specify on their reservation if they would like to do so.

A reservation form is required in order to RSVP. Forms must be completed and turned in to Nancy Hall, at 547 Cretcher Ave., DeGraff, by May 15, 2019.

Checks must be made payable to DeGraff/Riverside Alumni Association.

For more information or to obtain a reservation form, contact Alison Adams by phone, at 937-538-8568, or by email, at aadams@hughes.net; or email degraff/riversidealumni@gmail.com.