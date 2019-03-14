HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Schools has released its third quarter honor roll.

Seventh grade

4.0: Ella Crim, Ethan Lukey, Katie Maier, and Rusty Vondenhuevel.

3.5 to 3.99: Alicia Crawford, Chloe Drees, Emma Duncum, Luke Jacobs, Cienna Kennedy, Joe Mangen, Faith McKee, Austin Schutz, and Keiren Thorpe.

3.0 to 3.49: Braden Chambers, Madison Copeland, Gabe Dershem, Alexia Hamilton, Elizabeth Low, Kameron Lukey, Stas Maksimov, Katie Meyer, Kellen Purkeypile, Emma Waesch, Devin Williams, and Caleb Woodward.

Eighth grade

4.0: Addy Frohne, Emily Hollinger, Alex Kellersmith, Taylor Maxwell, and Seth Oberdorf.

3.5 to 3.99: Stephanie Bingham, Taylor Birkemeier, Makayla Burch, Malina Chappie, Myranda Coleman, Aurora DeLong, Audrey Farrier, Anna Henry, Macey Huffman, Carter Ingle, Grace Koenig, Lucas Langenkamp, Hayden Mowery, Brodie Nishwitz, Olivia Pitchford, and Kate Rockwood.

3.0 to 3.49: Olivia Bales, Luke Beaver, Abby Cowan, Justin Flaute, Gavin Heilers, Parker Herrick, Abby Hickerson, Mitch Holscher, Morgan Jackson, Melody Layton, Nolan Merickel, Jillian Parsley, Alivia Phillips, Laylah Pistole, Bryce Sauvie, and Isaac Wills.

Ninth grade

4.0: Delia Adkins, Devin Barker, Elijah Beaver, Doug Ellison, Ryan Ely, Ava Knouff, Callie Lentz, Megan Maier, Peyton New, Justin Pollock, Grace Rader, Lauren Stangel, and Autumn Williams.

3.5 to 3.99: Cole Crim, Shae Gordon, Keirstin Ludwig, Luke Ryan, Grace Slade, and Oliviah Smith.

3.0 to 3.49: Xaviar Balensiefer, Tanner Cooper, Morgan Davis, Ethan Funk, Kiannah Jones, Brianna Kemp, Libby Knapke, Kyle Low, Katrina Meiring, Hunter Mowery, Max Riesenbeck, Aubree Roberts-Engley, Reese Rosenbeck, Allison Sharp, Colton Spriggs, and Rylie Voisard.

Tenth grade

4.0: Mariah Booher, Kyleigh Gardner, Gus Gothberg, Haley Huffman, Paisley Murphy, Kierstyn Oberdorf, Marah Sanders, Collin Walker, and Maddy Wills.

3.5 to 3.99: Makayla Brelsford, Sage Cowan, Iona Downing, Brooke Hereford, Vita Maksimov, Katie Miller, MaKayla Peacock, Cody Selanders, Alexis Sowers, and Amber Stangel.

3.0 to 3.49: Macy Duhaime, Liam McKee, Samantha Miller, Catryn Mohler, Allyson Ward, and Gabe Wood.

Eleventh grade

4.0: Jairon Douglas, Joseph Earl, Andrew Elson, Kaitlyn Fishel, Allisen Foster, Alex Freytag, Kendra Hecht, Andy Holscher, Hannah Hollinger, Kayla Huber, Blake Jacobs, Wesley Jester, Clarissa Kiehl, Tyler Kies, Kenny Knapke, Brandi Kunk, Joshua Langenkamp, Patrick Meiring, Jen Oliver, Cole Pitchford, Jon Steiner, Corey Tingler, Mackenzie Wenrick, and Adam Winner.

3.5 to 3.99: Rockelle Anderson, Lydia Lentz, Preston Meiring, Austin Nash, Jake Pence, Wyatt Poling, Ashlynn Roberts-Engley, Eve Siegel, Ethan Smith, Makayla Stangel, Nathan Webb, and Serenity Wissman.

3.0 to 3.49: Brennan Arnold, Nate Arseneau, Jaclyn Curtis, Korie Deal, Aubree Dulin, Brooke Duncum, Kayleigh Juillerat, Ruslan Maksimov, Jordan Manuel, CJ Schemmel, and Drew Young.

Twelfth grade

4.0: Shelby Ayers, Dominic Beaver, Hannah Bixler, Olivia Bowser, Kate Garber, Katherine Gothberg, Wyatt Jacobs, Cassidy Mayse, Michael Mayse, Jeffrey Meiring, Eliza Mertz, Jessica Monnier, Josh Renner, Jacob Slater, Lena Stangel, Owen Swigert, Drew Walker, Austin Ward, and Addie White.

3.5 to 3.99: Kaycie Asher, Harley Burns, Kelci Cooper, Connor Drury, Luke Foster, Tristin Freistuhler, Caleb Hayslett, Alyssa Kemp, John Leist, Selena Ramirez, Hayden Riesebeck, Ethan Schaffner, Becca Selanders, Scott Smith, Paige Stephens, Isaac Stephenson, Kurt Stonerock, Hollie Voisard, and Brooke VonAschen.

3.0 to 3.49: Mason Brewer, Kiaria Burkett, Ben Couchot, Emilee Foster, Derek Girod, Ethan Knouff, Blaine Mantor, Wyatt Mohler, Jacob Riffell, and Nathan Stangel.