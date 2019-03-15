St. Michael Hall to host ‘Taste and See Uganda’

FORT LORAMIE — The public is invited to taste and see the Pearl of Africa on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at St. Michael Hall, Fort Loramie. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the Ugandan-style simple supper is set to begin at 6. The meal is vegetarian and vegan friendly. The event is free of charge.

Uganda is a land-locked country in east-central Africa made up of savannas, lakes, snow-capped mountains, diverse flora and fauna, a rich culture, and engaging people. Despite these natural advantages, the people of Uganda continue to face serious development challenges resulting from a protracted civil war, a devastating AIDS pandemic, and trans-generational poverty. About one half of Ugandans live on less than one dollar a day.

The keynote speaker, Fr. Ruffino Ezama MCCJ is the Comboni mission director for the North American Provence. He is a native of Uganda and has lived in Cincinnati for 10 years. He gives his witness as a living example of how lives are changed because of generous people around the world who give to others — without knowing their names or faces. Fr. Ruffino is dedicated to serving the poorest and most abandoned, empowering people to be the great agents of their society economically, socially, and culturally.

Sponsored by the Outreach Commission of St. Michael and Ss. Peter & Paul Churches, this event coincides with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Rice Bowl program. During the second week of lent, the program highlights how the Catholic Church responds to the Option for the Poor and Vulnerable in Uganda. CRS provides a plethora of teaching videos, international recipes, lessons, and prayers that promote a social climate of global solidarity as reflected in the Pope John Paul II’s famous quote, “If you want Peace, work for Justice.” Free resources from CRS may be downloaded at www.crsricebowl.org

All ages are welcome. Make your reservation with Ann at 937-295-2891, ext. 105, or online, at www.nflregion.org (Taste and See Uganda).