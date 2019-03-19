Otterbein St. Marys to host Senior Supper Hour program

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has teamed up with Otterbein St. Marys to offer its Senior Supper Hour program. The program will be held in Otterbein’s Meyer Room, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

A fee of $7 will be charged for dinner. A free blood pressure clinic, from 4 to 5 p.m. will precede the meal.

Parking will be available the south side of the facility. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will follow at 5:45 p.m.

The program for this month will be Ted Bergstrom, manager of the Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport. He will be speaking on the history of the airport and general information about the airport.

For more information about our Senior Supper Hour program, please contact Jenni Miller, at 419-394-3335, ext.1128.