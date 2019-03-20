Anna students compete in Regional Science Olympiad

PIQUA — Several Anna High School tenth grade students competed, Saturday, March 16, at the Regional Science Olympiad in Piqua.

Earning third place medals in Mission Possible were Cole Maurer and Brandon Shannon. Earning sixth place medals in Anatomy and Physiology were Brandon Shannon and Grant Spangler.

Seventh place in Designer Genes went to Grant Spangler and Brandon Shannon. Spangler and Shannon also placed ninth in Chemistry Lab. Ninth place in Wright Stuff went to Cole Maurer and Bryce Havenar.

Other members competing Saturday were Derek Wolters, Maggie Stiefel, and Liz Michael. The team is coached by Vicki Quinter.