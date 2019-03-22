Self-publisher to speak at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison State Creative Writing Club Coalition has planned its March meeting around the concept of self-publishing, a strategy that is gaining wide acceptance in creative writing circles. Prolific self-publisher Terry Pellman is scheduled to address the club on Wednesday, March 27, from 6 to 7 p.m., in Room 331 at the Piqua campus, and the public is invited to attend.

Pellman, of Sidney, began his extensive writing trajectory in 2013 with “Looking Toward Eden” and his latest, published as an e-book in 2018, is a Christian romance entitled, “Caleb’s Cove.” A graduate of Urbana University and a retired administrator of social service programs, he is currently revising a collection of short stories and writing a novella.

Topics to be covered in the one-hour session include, avenues for self-publishing, advantages of self-publishing as well as the pitfalls, the role of social media as a platform for marketing, and the importance of authors’ self-knowledge and expectations. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

“I self-publish because I want to exercise freedom of expression and choice of styles,” Pellman said. “Self-publishing works well for those of us who are busy and need to work according to our own timelines.”

The final meeting of the club for the academic year is scheduled for April 24, at 6 p.m., in Room 331 at the Piqua campus, and will feature poet Jane Kretschmann.

Professor Kretschmann, an Alabama native who has published extensively, will discuss her research of lynchings in her home state and her approach to turning the stories of the victims into poetry.

For more information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins by emailing vblevins@edisonohio.edu.