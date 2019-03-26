Musical ‘Annie’ presented in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The Crescent Players are delivering a musical message of hopeful tomorrows as the troupe performs Annie, recreating the Depression-era world of an orphan and her dog, Sandy.

The performances began this past weekend and will continue this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in the New Bremen high school. Performances on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, will begin at 7 p.m., and the final performance on Sunday, March 31, will start at 2 p.m.

“People should expect to enjoy a feel good event where Annie searches for her parents and inspires President Roosevelt to create the New Deal,” said Director Shirley James.

More information can be found through the Crescent Players’ website, at www.crescentplayers.com.

Tickets are $10 through online sale and can also be purchased at the door for $15.

The story has Annie, in 1933, placed in an orphanage by her parents when they cannot afford to care for her. During the course of the musical, she is adopted by Tycoon Daddy Warbucks, and charms a weary President Franklin D. Roosevelt while thwarting impostor parents trying to claim a reward.

James said two girls are sharing the role of the 11-year-old title character Annie, including fourth-grader Miriam Puthoff and fifth-grader Kameryn Stephens.

Daddy Warbucks is being played by 12th-grader Alberto Benitez. Warbuck’s assistant, Grace, is being played by Genoa Arling, with Roosevelt being played by Bud Preston. The character Ms. Hannigan will be performed by Mary Jo Baker. Baker is reprising this role from 15 years ago.

The Crescent Players were established in 1967 in Minster’s Crescent Theater.