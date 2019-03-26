Botkins BOE accepts $2k donation

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School Board of Education accepted a donation of $2,500 from the Monsanto Fund during its regular meeting on March 13. The donation was accepted on behalf of Auglaize County farmer Daniel Butcher, to be used for the FFA.

In other news, the board:

• Hired substitutes Brigette Moneymaker, teacher; Robert Busch, teacher; Norman Yager, bus driver; and Kelly Peterman, custodian.

• Hired Susan Leugers for the part-time cafeteria position for the 2018-2019 school year.

• Moved to participate in Ohio SchoolComp for the 2019 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program. The third-party administration is CompManagement. Enrollment fee is $200.

• Adopted the resolution for the use of the school grounds for the Carousel as presented.

• Adopted a resolution of commendations for Paige Doseck, who set a new school record in the girls swim 50 free, with a time of 28.31 seconds; and the General Livestock Judging Team, which placed first out of 93 teams at the Wilmington College Judging Contest. Conner Smock placed second out of 813 individuals; Maddie Altherr, 11th; Lindsey Okuley, 17th; and Sydney Steinke, 30th.