SMART Recovery offers help with addiction

MONTEZUMA – Every Sunday night, at 7 p.m., SMART Recovery® , a new substance abuse group, offers the power of choice to participants wanting to overcome addiction. The meetings are held at the Montezuma Retreat Center, located at 6731 State Route 219, Montezuma.

SMART Recovery® is an acronym for Self-Management And Recovery Training.

“Our self-empowering mutual-help meetings support individuals who are abstaining, or considering abstinence, from any problematic substance,” said Sandy Schwieterman, group facilitator.

“A variety of activities we offer can help participants understand the self-defeating thinking, emotions, and actions that make recovery from substance abuse of any kind so difficult to stop,” she continued.

Schwieterman added that the meetings are free (a donation is requested), confidential, conversational, and open to everyone.

SMART Recovery® is an alternative program to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA), using a science-based approach.

The SMART Recovery® program uses non-confrontational motivational, behavioral, and cognitive methods in assisting individuals seeking abstinence from addictive behaviors.

More information can be found at www.smartrecovery.org, or by emailing sandyrosewrites@gmail.com, or by calling 866-951-5357.

SMART Recovery® provides over 600 face-to-face meetings worldwide, plus additional online meetings at various times throughout the week. In addition, an online message board is an excellent forum in which to learn about the SMART Recovery® program and seek support and interactions with other online members.