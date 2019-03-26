Area students to participate in State Science Day

PIQUA — One-hundred-forty-two students from Miami, Darke, Shelby, and Champaign counties competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College, Piqua, earlier this month.

Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, which they worked on from September through February of this year.

All Upper Miami Valley students who received a superior rating at their respective local or county Science Day in February were eligible to compete at the district Science Day. Shelby County students participating at district and receiving superior ratings included Anna High School students Sierra Williams, Taylor Kauffmann, Brianna Holtzapple, Emma Meyer, Ethan Hueker, Molly Batchelder, McKenzie Bertsch, and Hannah Shoemaker; Holy Angels students Colin Potts, Layla Platfoot, Jude Schmiesing, and John Brunner; Lehman High School students Adith Joshua George, Michael O’Leary, Meghan Chamberlin, David Rossman, Jacquie Schemmel, Ann Deafenbaugh, Alexandra Casillas, Cole Gilardi, Molly Greene, Alexander Gleason, Annamarie Stiver, and Angela Brunner; and Versailles High School students Lauren Menke, Alec Barga, Kennedy Hughes, and Ethan Varner.

Shelby County students who received superior ratings at the Upper Miami Valley District Science day and who will be competing at the State Science Day on Saturday, May 11, at The Ohio State University are Anna High School students Sierra Williams, Taylor Kauffmann, Brianna Holtzapple, Emma Meyer, Ethan Hueker, Molly Batchelder, McKenzie Bertsch, and Hannah Shoemaker; Holy Angels students Colin Potts, Layla Platfoot, Jude Schmiesing, and John Brunner; Lehman High School students Adith Joshua George, Michael O’Leary, Meghan Chamberlin, David Rossman, Jacquie Schemmel, Ann Deafenbaugh, Alexandra Casillas, Cole Gilardi, Molly Greene, Alexander Gleason, Annamarie Stiver, and Angela Brunner.

Selected to compete at the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday, April 6, in Columbus, was Lehman’s Adith Joshua George.

The Science Day (Fair) program has been in Ohio since the 1940s. Students who complete and present a science or engineering project at a local science fair in their school, or at a county event, may qualify to compete at the district level.

Ohio now has 17 districts, the newest of which is the Upper Miami Valley District comprising the four aforementioned counties. This was the fourth year for the event at Edison State Community College.

Organizers included area educators, STEM professionals and business representatives. Over $8,000 was distributed in awards, provided by area sponsors, including many businesses and individuals interested in supporting STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). The students were accompanied by several hundred parents, teachers and guests at the event, in a tremendous show of support of the students’ efforts.

For more information about Upper Miami Valley Science Days, please contact Dr. Martin English, 1470 W. Main St., Tipp City, by phone at 937-667-3217, or by email at info@ohioumvsd.com, or visit www.ohioumvsd.com.