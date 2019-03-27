2019 celebration kicks off stargazing events

WAPAKONETA — The 2019 Celebration Committee, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Neil Armstrong Airport, and the Lima Astronomical Society have teamed up to bring stargazing events across Auglaize county. The kickoff stargazing event will be at Tower Park, in Cridersville, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore constellations through the viewing glass of telescopes and allow themselves time to take some photos. These fun, family-friendly stargazing events are free and open to the public. Those with their own telescopes are encouraged to join, as well.

Some events will feature their own add-ons, such as games, activities, and presentations to enhance the experience. All events are weather permitting.

Scheduled stargazing events are as follows:

• Saturday, May 4, at 9 p.m., at Neil Armstrong Airport (New Moon)

• Monday, June 3, at 9:30 p.m., at Waynesfield Goshen Schools (New Moon)

• Tuesday, July 2, at 9:30 p.m., at K. C. Geiger Park (Snow Hill), St. Marys (New Moon)

• Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9:30 p.m., at Kuenning-Dicke Natural Area, New Bremen (New Moon)

• Thursday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m., at Armstrong Air & Space Museum (Wink at the Moon, Full Moon)

• Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., at Armstrong Air & Space Museum (New Moon)

To learn more about these events and other celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of the First Moon Landing, go to www.firstonthemoon.org or www.armstrongmuseum.org.