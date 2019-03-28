Botkins’ Lynn Street plans move foward

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council passed a resolution during its regular meeting, Tuesday, March 12, authorizing Village Administrator Randy Purdy to enter into an agreement with Mote & Associates Inc., to provide engineering services for the 2020 Lynn Street reconstruction project.

During the joint recreation board report, council discussed Easter celebrations. Purdy informed council that an inaccurate date for the village’s egg hunt was on the newsletters, which were mailed to residents. The correct date of the hunt is April 20.

Council was briefed on Purdy’s meeting with the owners of Air-Tow LLC, a new company that has purchased property at the village’s industrial park). Purdy said the business expects to bring 15 new jobs by the end of the year.

Purdy shared his findings from a meeting held with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), during which asset management was discussed regarding the villages drinking water and wastewater treatment needs. Purdy said they are currently in the data-collection stage in terms of financial and physical aspects of the water plant. Purdy shared that, thus far, it has been discovered that the village’s water loss is under one percent.

The new scoreboard has been installed at the park; the school is covering installation charges. The old scoreboard is in cold storage at the police department, and will be auctioned off by the boosters at next year’s Night at the Races event.

Council discussed the Budget Host Inn, which erected a new LED sign without a permit; Purdy is working with the hotel to address the situation. Village business owners were advised to contact the village with regard to obtaining proper permits for business signage prior to erecting.

A second reading of a resolution was held declaring the necessity of constructing and repairing certain sidewalk, curbs, and approaches in the village, and requiring that abutting property owners construct or repair the same.

Council adopted an ordinance permitting the consumption of alcoholic beverages on certain designated streets within the village during Carousel event, as well as an ordinance permitting the consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain designated areas within Cole Field during the annual wiffle ball tournament.

Council passed a motion to enter into an amended trash contract for new recycling cart/totes, to replace the bins currently in use. The new agreement would entail trash collection moving from weekly to bi-weekly, with a cost increase of 43 cents per month, per resident. In order for the ordinance to go into place, all villages that are part of the current group contract must agree to the proposal. Mayor Steve Woodruff requested that, should all villages agree,he would like a time schedule of when the old recycling bins would be picked up and the new carts delivered.

In other business:

• New signage will be installed for the Community Park and Industrial Park. Installation is expected to be in early spring.

• ODOT has approved the removal of old signs at state Route 25A and state Route 274; new signage will be installed.

• Land along state Route 25A (Lone Pine Estates) will be returned to the Aufderhaar family. The family initially gave the land to the village for a park, but the village has no plans to use the ground for this reason and offered to give the land back. Council gave permission to Purdy to move forward with the transfer.

• Council entered an executive session prior to adjourning the meeting; no action was taken following session.

The next Botkins Village Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m., in the village office building.

