New Bremen Council talks turn lane project

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Village Council approved a first reading of a resolution to accept a $358,000 grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency during its Monday, March 25 meeting. The funding is to be used to add turn lanes by the Crown plant 4, off state Route 274.

Mayor Jeff Pape said it was anticipated there would be little to no money needed from the village for this project, since there would be a land swap with Crown and little need to move utilities besides storm sewers.

In other action, group medical insurance costs to cover village employees will go up three percent next year following approval of the first reading of an ordinance.

A Stolle Insurance representative said the cost to the village would rise $6,652 to $19,056 annually to cover employees. Deductible costs for individuals will be $2,700 and $5,400 for families. Renewal is set for May 1.

Tabled was a third reading of an ordinance to pay for engineering for a new electric substation. Approved was the third and final reading of an ordinance to amend the village Fire Chief annual pay to $6,000 and the Assistant Fire Chief to $2,000.

Also approved was a third reading of a resolution for a petition to share in the cost of work on the Woehrmeyer Ditch Project. The cost is not to exceed $4,000 and covers the part of the ditch within village limits. The entire project is being overseen by Auglaize County.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke said that the Annual Village Garage Sale will be held on April 13 and 14 and the Annual Spring Clean-up is May 11. She said brush pick-up has begun and leaf pick-up continues.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

