New splash pad planned for Anna

ANNA — The Anna Civic Association has set their sights on bringing a splash pad to the Village of Anna.

The 2,500-square-foot splash pad will be located in the Anna Village Park, with placement north of the playground.

The splash pad will utilize a recirculating pump system to minimize water usage. A fence will also be erected for security and maintaining operation hours.

Construction of this new endeavor will begin once 100 percent of the funding is achieved. Fundraising for the $325,000 project will be led by the Anna Civic Association with all funds collected from donations. Public funding for this project is not planned.

Fundraising partnerships in the form of grants are being investigated at this time. Annual operating costs of $2,500 will be funded by the Anna Civic Association from profits made during the Anna Homecoming Festival and other events throughout the year.

The Village of Anna will maintain the splash pad security and operating hours, as well as certifying chlorine levels. The splash pad will be free to the public for use.

“The Anna Civic Association has been looking for ways to improve our community and provide something that brings everyone together,” said Matt Bensman, association member. “Just as the Anna Homecoming Festival brings our community together for a weekend, we hope the splash pad will bring our community together for the entire summer.”

Donations are encouraged and welcomed throughout the year and can be made to the Anna Civic Association, at P.O. Box 347 Anna, OH 45302.

For more information, contact info@annahomecoming.com.