YWCA travel group plans day trip

PIQUA — The YWCA travel group will be taking a trip to Marion and Mansfield on Tuesday, May 21, for a day of tours and lunch.

The group, escorted by Leesa Baker and Beth Royer-DeLong, will leave at 8 a.m. and return at 6:30 p.m.

The first stop will be a guided tour of the Ohio Bird Sanctuary with an Italian meal lunch at the historic Warehouse, a former railway depot in Marion.

The group will then travel to the Wyandot Popcorn Museum, home of the world’s largest collection of popcorn poppers and peanut roasters.

All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included in the trip fees. A deposit of $10 is due with registration and the balance is due Tuesday, April 9.

The total cost of the trip for members is $108 and nonmembers is $128.

For more information or to register or the trip, stop at the YWCA Piqua, at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.