Local students headed for Buckeye Girls State

MINSTER — Minster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 387 will sponsor four students to attend the 73rd annual session of Buckeye Girls State at the University of Mount Union, from Sunday June 16, 2019, to Saturday, June 20.

Local delegates attending this year are Samantha Trego, daughter of Lisa and Joe Trego; Josie Winner, daughter of Kim and Doug Winner; Gwendolyn Meiring, daughter of Connie and Ken Meiring; and Rachel Kitzmiller, daughter of Lynn and Todd Kitzmiller.

The students are able to attend Buckeye Girls State thanks to help from various businesses in Minster.

Volunteering at Buckeye Girls State will be Minster American Legion Auxiliary members Deb Meyer, in communications, and Diana Hausfeld, as a county government advisor.

These four students will be among the nearly 900 girls participating in this year’s Buckeye Girls State, which is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county, and city level.

The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in senior high school, in the duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

As the girls arrive at Girls State, they are assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they live during the program is their designated county and the floor on which they live is their city. The students will file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices, from governor to city council, and participate in the election process.

After elections and inaugurations, they will put government into action.

Special guests during the week at Girls State include many elected state officials from the House and Senate, governors’ staff, lawyers, magistrates, and members from the Alliance City Council, to work hand-in-hand with Girls State elected officials.

Visitors are encouraged and welcome to drop in any time to see mock government in action while Buckeye Girls State is in session.