Dates set for Anna spring garage sales

ANNA — Area residents and organizations interested in holding garage sales during the Anna spring garage sales on April 26 and 27 have until April 19 to turn in their ads.

Interested parties are instructed to include five dollars, which covers advertising and printing costs, along with a short list of items for sale, in order of importance, and their address, in an envelope marked, “Garage Sales.”

The information is to be dropped off in the night deposit box at the Anna Town Hall, on the west side of building. This information must be kept separate from utility bill payments.

The listings will be available on Wednesday, April 24, at the Anna Market. Hours of the sales are at the discretion of the sellers.

For more information, contact Joan, at 937-622-5836.