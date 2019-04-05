Jackson Center to host blood drives

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center American Legion Scherer Post 493 will host a blood drive, Tuesday, April 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., at 627 E. College St.

Jackson Center High School will host a blood drive for students and the community, Friday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the gym, at 204 Linden St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Appointments may be made online, at www.DonorTime.com, or by calling 1-800-388-GIVE.

The limited edition, insulated travel tumbler is a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 1 through April 27. The tumbler is matte black with chalk white “Hero” design and CBC blood drop logo.

CBC needs whole blood to sustain the area blood supply and is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. Donors now have more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

