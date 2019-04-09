Fort Loramie Wall of Honor nominations open

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation’s Wall of Honor committee is accepting nominations for the Wall of Honor.

Nomination applications can be found on the Fort Loramie School website under the Fort Loramie Education Foundation’s link. Applications may also be picked up at the high school office. A basic web search of “Fort Loramie Wall of Honor nomination form” will also provide a link to the application form.

The purpose of the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor is to recognize and honor those persons living or deceased, who, through their performance, achievements, and contributions, reflect credit on the Fort Loramie Local Schools, so that present-day students may find identity with the past and establish goals for the future.

Applications must be postmarked by June 1, 2019.

The most recent inductee to the Wall of Honor was James Schulze. He will be honored at the next ceremony.