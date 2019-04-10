Anna Local Schools to hold prom, after-prom events

ANNA — Anna Local Schools will host its annual prom event on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Shelby Oaks Club, in Sidney.

The theme of this year’s prom is “The World Awaits.” Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner, catered by The Spot, will be provided at 7. The dance will take place from 8 to 11 p.m., with the crowning of the king and queen scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by Marc Adams, and Lange Photography will be in attendance to take photos.

Prom court members include Alex Bruggeman, son of Brent and Stacy Bruggeman; Luke Cantrell, son of Rick and Jodi Cantrell; Isaac Dodds, son of Dan and Jayma Dodds; Griffin Doseck, son of Keith and Kathy Doseck; Jake Kovacs, son of Kenny and Beth Kovacs; Sam Sharp, son of Julie and the late Tim Sharp; Lindsey Barhorst. daughter of Brad and Jana Barhorst; Claire Bensman, daughter of Dan and Lori Bensman; Abigail Counts, daughter of Nate Counts and Chris Magoteaux; Ashleigh Jurosic, daughter of Tim and Krista Jurosic; Lauren Stephens, daughter of Ed and Teresa Stephens; and Alexia Wells, daughter of Jerry and Maryann Wells.

An after-prom event will be held, from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., in the Anna Elementary School. Students must arrive before 12 a.m. The cost is $7 per person. After-prom is sponsored by the junior parents who are the chaperones. Prizes for the event were donated by local businesses.