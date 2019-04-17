Minster Council discusses improvement plans

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council approved the second reading of an ordinance accepting the $2,607,000 bid from Helms and Sons Excavating of Findlay for the 2019 Second Street Improvement Project during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

The Second Street project will replace sanitary sewers, waterlines, curbs, gutters and sidewalks between Garfield to Canal streets. Property owners will be assessed for a portion of the work.

Council also accepted Village Administrator Donald Harrod’s suggestion that the village hire an inspector to oversee the project and document its progress. He said it would cost around $75,000 and the inspector would work 45 hours per week.

In other action, council gave permission for the Minster Mile Run to be held at 6 p.m. on July 21. Organizer Mary Lou Slonkosky said it was the third year for the event and that they schedule is the same as last year, except it is a half hour later.

Council had the first reading of an ordinance to accept a $114,300 bid from Pepco of Akron for the steel structure package for the Northwest Electrical Substation Project.

Council also approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing a $96,500 contract for Minster Area Life Squad.

In other action, council agreed to award to Cotterman and Company a $48,225 bid for a library roof repair project. Harrod said they will install a 60-mil rubber roof with a 15-year warranty. He added that the old roof is 26 years old.

Council approved the first reading of a resolution accepting Osgood Bank as the low bidder for a $1.5 million note, for 10 years, at at 2.05 percent interest rate. The other banks offering bids were Minster Bank, at 2.65 percent, US Bank, at 2.88 percent, and First National Bank, at $2.69 percent.

The water department was approved to purchase a fully equipped 2019 F-150 pickup truck, for $32,300, through the State Purchasing Department.

Also, the parks department was given permission to purchase from Prenger Implement a zero turn mower for $13,968, a 4-wheel drive tractor with an enclosed cabin for $25,490, and a utility vehicle for $9,111.

In his report to council, Harrod said they are having a hard time finding seasonal employees, so they will limit brush pickup to Mondays each week. In case of inclement weather, pickup will happen on the next clear weather day.

He said the electric department continues to work in the right of way east of Hamilton Street and west of Webster Street. The department has pulled in conduit along the alley so that the electrical wires can be installed underground.

Once the work is completed, the public works department will cut the alley and back-fill it with stone.

Also, Harrod said they had begun using an 80-foot left hand lift to work on lights at Four Seasons park.

Finally, he said companies will have until April 25 to submit bids for repainting of the water tower on Ohio Street. Once the bids are submitted, the Harrod will review them and make a recommendation to council.

Harrod said the Division of Liquor Control at the Ohio Department of Commerce had contacted him to say all liquor permits in the village were set to expire at the end of year. He said the village had until May 2 to object to any renewals.

Police Chief David Friend reported no problems with any of the permit holders, so council offered no objections.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

